These 4 Measures Indicate That Xin Yuan Enterprises Group (HKG:1748) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Xin Yuan Enterprises Group Limited (HKG:1748) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Xin Yuan Enterprises Group's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Xin Yuan Enterprises Group had debt of US$36.2m at the end of June 2019, a reduction from US$98.2m over a year. However, it also had US$15.9m in cash, and so its net debt is US$20.2m.

A Look At Xin Yuan Enterprises Group's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Xin Yuan Enterprises Group had liabilities of US$22.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$79.6m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$15.9m and US$5.88m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$80.5m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$77.2m, we think shareholders really should watch Xin Yuan Enterprises Group's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Xin Yuan Enterprises Group has a very low debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.4 so it is strange to see weak interest coverage, with last year's EBIT being only 0.96 times the interest expense. So one way or the other, it's clear the debt levels are not trivial. Importantly, Xin Yuan Enterprises Group's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 55% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Xin Yuan Enterprises Group will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.