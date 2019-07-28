These 4 Measures Indicate That Xpediator (LON:XPD) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Xpediator's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Xpediator had UK£6.40m of debt, an increase on UK£5.90m, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds UK£9.65m in cash, so it actually has UK£3.25m net cash.

How Strong Is Xpediator's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Xpediator had liabilities of UK£61.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of UK£8.46m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£9.65m and UK£55.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total UK£4.61m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Xpediator has a market capitalization of UK£72.1m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Xpediator also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Better yet, Xpediator grew its EBIT by 108% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Xpediator's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Xpediator has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last three years, Xpediator's free cash flow amounted to 46% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Xpediator has UK£3.2m in net cash. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 108% over the last year. So we don't think Xpediator's use of debt is risky.