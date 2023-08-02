4 men arrested after Central Berks patrolman stops suspicious van with stolen ATV in back

Aug. 1—A Central Berks Regional police officer thought it was suspicious that he kept seeing the same white van in the Mount Penn area during a late-night shift that began on July 21.

Officer Christopher M. DiPietrantonio's suspicions grew when the van reappeared again as his patrol shift continued about 2 a.m. July 21, first on Perkiomen Avenue near 27th Street and then about a half-hour later on St. Lawrence Avenue.

A short time later, DiPietrantonio was heading north on Byram Street in Pennside when his vehicle and the suspicious white van converged almost simultaneously at the intersection of Harvey Avenue.

DiPietrantonio paid close attention as the van turned from Harvey onto Byram, passing his patrol vehicle with the driver's window rolled down. Both the driver and front-seat passenger were dressed in black.

The officer's suspicions were heightened by his knowledge that Central Berks police had recently received numerous reports of thefts from vehicles in Mount Penn and Lower Alsace Township.

As events unfolded, according to court documents, DiPietrantonio would detain four Reading men in the vehicle at gunpoint and recover a stolen ATV — whose owner hadn't discovered it missing yet — that was concealed in the back of the van.

Arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and conspiracy were Tommy A. Rodriguez, 20, of the 600 block of Pear Street; Fabian A. Valentin, 25, of the 400 block of Walnut Street; Victor M. Sanchez, 22, of the first block of North 10th Street; and Zabiel Rivera-Gonzalez, 23, of the 100 block of West Green Street.

Rivera-Gonzalez had been arrested about two weeks earlier by Reading police who said he led them on a wild chase on a dirt bike while performing wheelies and standing on the seat of the off-road motorcycle. He was free on $20,000 bail when he was arrested with the three other suspects by Central Berks police.

Rivera-Gonzalez was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail to await a hearing following arraignment July 22 before District Judge Steven. M. Chieffo in Reading Central Court. He hasn't posted bail, according to court records.

Valentin was jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail. He also hasn't posted bail.

Rodriguez and Sanchez are free on $50,000 bail to await their hearing.

The probable cause affidavits provided additional details about the arrests:

After the van passed his patrol vehicle from the opposite direction, DiPietrantonio turned his vehicle around and followed the van.

The driver abruptly turned into a driveway on Emerald Avenue and turned off the lights.

DiPietrantonio pulled behind the van, turned on his emergency lights and walked to the driver's side of the van.

The front-seat passenger, later identified as Rivera-Gonzalez, was smoking a cigarette next to the empty driver's seat. The officer could hear people talking in the back of the van, which was obscured by a tarp or sheet hanging from the roof.

The suspected driver, Sanchez, emerged from the back wearing black gloves. DiPietrantonio drew his weapon and ordered the occupants to put their hands up, then called dispatch to ask for assistance, saying he had four people detained at gunpoint.

Units from Central Berks and Exeter Township police arrived and the four occupants were taken into custody.

In the back of the van, police found an ATV with wet grass that appeared to be fresh on the tires. On the floor near the ATV were several black masks.

Police had the van towed to an impoundment lot while they awaited a search warrant.

DiPietrantonio tried to interview the suspects at the police station. One of the suspects said the ATV was stolen from a home on Butter Lane in the area of Fox Run in Exeter.

DiPietrantonio later located the owner who said the ATV was on a trailer on their lawn the previous night.