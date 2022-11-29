4 men arrested after deputies find stolen vehicle, ID, bank cards, drugs and guns

Four men were arrested after deputies tracked a stolen vehicle to a Bibb County home and discovered drugs, guns and stolen identification and bank cards.

On Friday, Nov. 25, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to a call of a stolen vehicle.

Using a tracking device that had been installed by the Ford manufacturer, deputies were able to track the vehicle to 833 Bass Road.

When deputies arrived at the address, they began driving down the long driveway and noticed that someone was inside the stolen vehicle, who then ran from deputies on foot.

Deputies knocked on the door of the home and encountered five men.

While searching the stolen Ford, deputies located stolen identification and bank cards that belonged to the victim of a recent car burglary that happened in Lizella.

Property investigators recognized one of the men as a possible suspect in that investigation.

Investigators were able to verify, using surveillance footage from a local business, that Dontavious Jalan Houser, 19, used the stolen bank card to make a purchase at that business.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office property investigators contacted investigators from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in reference to this case. They shared information and possible leads into recent car burglary investigations from both counties.

When investigators from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they identified three of the men as suspects in recent car burglaries that happened in Monroe County.

Two of the suspects were taken to the Jones County Jail on a warrant in that county.

Investigators searched the home and recovered a large amount of marijuana and firearms inside a locked room.

Drug Unit investigators responded and charges are pending once their investigation is complete.

Dontavious Jalan Houser was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center where he will face charges of entering auto, identity fraud when using or possessing identifying information concerning a person, financial transaction card fraud, and theft by receiving stolen property.

He also has a bond surrender from a recent arrest for the charges of possession, purchase, manufacture or sale of marijuana, possession of controlled substance or marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, manufacture/possession of marijuana near a park/housing project, two counts of possession of a firearm or knife during a commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a dangerous weapon, and criminal street gang activity.

The investigation is continuing and additional arrests and charges are pending further investigation.

If you have information related to this case, contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

