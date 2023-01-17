4 men arrested for suspected burglary in Richmond, IN

Four men were arrested for suspected burglary early Tuesday morning.

Richmond Police in Indiana were called to a residence on Backmeyer Road after receiving reports of a “burglary in progress,” a spokesperson for the department stated.

The responding officer was able to “quickly apprehend a vehicle attempting to leave the residence,” the spokesperson continued.

The initial investigation revealed that the four men inside the vehicle were suspected of burglarizing the residence, the spokesperson said.

All four were arrested for burglary, specifically Level 2 burglary, the spokesperson stated.

The men’s identities were released by authorities with the notice that “all subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” the spokesperson said.