4 men charged in robberies targeting Asian business owners in New York

Four men have been arrested and charged for a series of robberies targeting Asian American-owned homes in Westchester County, New York.

The crime spree is believed to have started before October. Earlier this month, Tarrytown police began investigating two incidents that were similar to others that occurred in the county, according to local news outlet Daily Voice.

Authorities reportedly found a common pattern. The suspects appeared to target the homes of Asian American business owners, with at least one victim being forcefully restrained in one incident, as per News 12 The Bronx.

A multi-jurisdictional task force composed of 18 police departments was created to track four suspects. They identified a White Plains home that they believed would be targeted next.

The group indeed attempted to rob said residence on Monday. However, they were quickly busted by the task force.

The four suspects, who are all from New York City, were identified as Diego Martinez Franco Alexander (also known as Anderson Osorio-Gomez), John J. Carmona Artega (also known as Jeyle Puentas-Pajoy), Jose Javier Garcia Ortega and Victor Alfonso Lopez Restrepo. They are currently being held at Westchester County Jail.

Alexander and Artega have been charged for both the Tarrytown and White Plains incidents with first-degree attempted burglary, second-degree burglary, second-degree robbery and second-degree grand larceny. Meanwhile, Ortega and Restrepo were only charged with first-degree attempted burglary for the White Plains incident.

Police are urging residents, especially Asian American homeowners, to be more careful.

“If there are suspicious vehicles or if there are people that don't belong where they should, contact your local police department. We also encourage motion-sensored lights, alarms in your house,” Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbalet said. “This is something that could absolutely stop the burglary from happening.”

The four men are believed to have victimized more homes. Anyone with information is urged to call the task force at 1-800-898-8477.

Featured Image via News 12 The Bronx

