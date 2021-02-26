4 men convicted in 1993 WTC bombing have had sentences cut

  • FILE - In this Feb. 27, 1993, file photo, Port Authority and New York City Police officers view the damage caused by a truck bomb that exploded in the garage of New York's World Trade Center the previous day. Decades after going to prison, some of the men responsible for the World Trade Center bombing that killed six people 28 years ago Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, are still trying to whittle down their onetime life sentences on the remote chance that they could someday be freed. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
  • FILE - In this 1991 file photo, Ahmad Ajaj, is one of four men convicted in 1994 of conspiracy, explosives charges and assault in the Feb. 26, 1993 World Trade Center bombing. Decades after going to prison, some of the men responsible for the World Trade Center bombing that killed six people 28 years ago, Feb. 26, 2021, are still trying to whittle down their onetime life sentences on the remote chance that they could someday be freed. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
1 / 2

World Trade Center Bombing

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 1993, file photo, Port Authority and New York City Police officers view the damage caused by a truck bomb that exploded in the garage of New York's World Trade Center the previous day. Decades after going to prison, some of the men responsible for the World Trade Center bombing that killed six people 28 years ago Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, are still trying to whittle down their onetime life sentences on the remote chance that they could someday be freed. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
LARRY NEUMEISTER
·4 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Decades after going to prison, some of the men responsible for the World Trade Center bombing that killed six people 28 years ago Friday are still trying to whittle down their onetime life sentences on the remote chance that they could someday be freed.

And they are having some success.

In the last year, four men implicated in the 1993 bombing have won reductions to their sentences after one part of their convictions was dropped to be consistent with a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Once each sentenced to 240 years in prison, appeals have won them sentence deductions as they continue efforts to get judges to take fresh looks at their cases.

While unlikely, all four could be freed if they live long enough.

Ahmad Mohammad Ajaj, 55, could be freed when he is 96 after 30 years were shaved off his sentence last month. Nidal Ayyad, 53, Mohammad A. Salameh, 53, and Mahmud Abouhalima, 61, could be freed if they each live to be 100.

All received sentence reductions in the last year. All would face deportation.

Historically, incarceration has not been recommended for longevity. Ajaj noted in a court filing last year that he has chronic health problems after facing cancer, the removal of his left lung and a severe spinal disorder.

Friends and relatives of the six bombing victims participated Friday in a pair of events to mark the anniversary of the terrorist attack, in which 1,200 pounds of explosives hidden in a van detonated in a garage beneath the twin towers. It left a crater half the size of a football field.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey held a virtual Mass at the St. Francis of Assisi Church in Manhattan, honoring the four employees it lost in the attack: Robert Kirkpatrick, 61, Stephen Knapp, 48, Bill Macko, 47, and Monica Smith, who was 35 and pregnant when she died.

Also killed were John DiGiovanni, 45, who had parked in the garage, and Wilfredo Mercado, 37, who worked for the Windows on the World Restaurant.

Because of the pandemic, the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum held a hybrid memorial, with some relatives and survivors gathering at the 9/11 Memorial for a private midday ceremony and about 60 others watching a Zoom feed. Flowers and small flags affixed with photos of the victims were placed next to their names on a plaque overlooking on of the site’s two reflecting pools.

The names of the victims were read, a bell tolled at the time of the attack — 12:17 p.m. — and a pipe and drum band performed “Amazing Grace.” Some of the people watching the stream wiped away tears or placed a hand to their face as the ceremony concluded.

The original sentencing judge, Kevin Duffy, was killed by the virus last year. He had fashioned the 240-year sentences by calculating the balance of the life expectancies of the six individuals killed in the blast — 180 years — and adding 30 years each on two other counts.

The bombers who had their sentences reduced were arrested in the intense FBI probe that followed the blast. A vehicle identification number on the Ryder van that carried the bomb was found on a piece of the wreckage and the FBI was waiting when Salameh went to the rental office a week later to try to get his $400 deposit back.

Ayyad, a chemist, ordered chemicals for the bomb. Ajaj, who was in jail on a false-passport conviction at the time of the attacks, had been arrested as he entered the U.S. with materials about bombmaking. Abouhalima was frequently seen at the apartment where the bomb was built. All maintained they were innocent.

Two years after the blast, Ramzi Yousef was arrested in Pakistan and brought to the U.S., where he was convicted at two separate trials. In one, he was convicted in a plot to blow up a dozen U.S. airliners.

In a 2012 memorandum, Duffy called Yousef “a cold-blooded killer, completely devoid of conscience.”

In a second trial, he was convicted as the mastermind of the 1993 bombing. Now 52, he is serving a life prison term. His uncle, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, is awaiting a military tribunal on charges that he masterminded the Sept. 11 terrorism attacks, which destroyed the World Trade Center eight years after the initial bombing failed to bring them down.

Eyad Ismoil, 49, also convicted in the 1993 attack, is serving a 210-year sentence. His release date is set at 2174.

Although he never got back the $400 deposit on the van used in the 1993 bombing, Salameh has remained in pursuit of funds and in 2019 won a court order requiring U.S. authorities to return to his prison account the $2,615 in U.S. currency and 32 dinars he maintained were taken after his arrest.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan this month noted in an order that Salameh has not yet received the money. He told him a contempt-of-court citation was not an option but Salameh possibly could pursue an action against the U.S. treasury secretary if he doesn't get the money soon.

Recommended Stories

  • High ranking CPD official steps down after bar party that violated COVID-19 rules

    High ranking CPD official James Sanchez stepped down following a party that violated COVID-19 rules.

  • Russians push rail trolley across border to leave North Korea

    North Korea shares a border with Russia in the far eastern part of the isolated rogue nation, but there are no trains running between the countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Myanmar's UN envoy dramatically opposes coup in his country

    Myanmar’s U.N. ambassador strongly opposed the military coup in his country and appealed for “the strongest possible action from the international community” to restore democracy in a dramatic speech to the U.N. General Assembly Friday that drew loud applause from diplomats from the world body’s 193 nations. Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun urged all countries to issue public statements strongly condemning the military coup and refuse to recognize the military regime and ask its leaders to respect the free and fair elections in November won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party. Tun’s surprise statement not only drew applause but commendations from speaker after speaker at the assembly meeting including ambassadors representing the European Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the new U.S. ambassador, Linda Thomas Greenfield, who joined others in calling it “courageous.”

  • United will pay $49 million to settle air mail fraud case

    United Airlines will pay more than $49 million to avoid criminal prosecution and settle civil charges of defrauding the U.S. Postal Service in the delivery of international mail. The Justice Department said Friday that former employees of United’s cargo division falsified parcel delivery information between 2012 and 2015. Prosecutors said that as a result, United collected millions of dollars in payments that it should not have received.

  • Alexander Wang Remains Quiet Amid Controversy While Accusers Speak Up

    While Wang and his attorneys declined comment, the accusers’ attorney spoke briefly about the allegations.

  • This United flight from Florida was just about to take off. Then came the pepper spray

    A United Airlines flight out of Southwest Florida International Airport ran into some trouble Monday afternoon, but it had nothing to do with mechanical issues or lack of face masks.

  • Atlanta Dream's sale approved, ending ownership of former Sen. Kelly Loeffler

    The Republican from Georgia was critical of the WNBA's efforts to draw attention to social justice issues and the Black Lives Matter movement.

  • At pivotal moment in Afghanistan war, Biden weighs a dilemma

    President Joe Biden's choices in Afghanistan boil down to this: withdraw all troops by May, as promised by his predecessor, and risk a resurgence of extremist dangers, or stay and possibly prolong the war in hopes of compelling the Taliban to make peace with a weak and fractured government. Afghanistan presents one of the new administration's tougher and more urgent decisions. The U.S. public is weary of a war nearly 20 years old, but pulling out now could be seen as giving the Taliban too much leverage and casting a shadow over the sacrifices made by U.S. and coalition troops and Afghan civilians.

  • Revealed: World's highest earning health and fitness influencers

    Bodybuilder Simeon Panda is the highest overall earner, raking in an estimated $17.5m a year across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, according to a study.

  • Supporters of Myanmar military coup rampage in Yangon

    Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army seized power and detained civilian government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership after the military complained of fraud in a November election. Protests and strikes have taken place daily for about three weeks, and students had planned to come out again in the commercial hub Yangon on Thursday. But before many coup opponents congregated, about 1,000 supporters of the military turned up for a rally in the city centre.

  • NBC Removes ‘Nurses’ Episode From Digital Platforms Following Backlash Over Orthodox Jewish Storyline

    NBC has removed the “Nurses” episode “Achilles Heel” from digital platforms and future airings following backlash over a storyline involving a man from the Orthodox Jewish community. The episode of the Canadian sitcom, which aired Feb. 9, contains a scene in which a young Orthodox Jewish man named Israel is hospitalized for a shattered leg. […]

  • A complete timeline of Marvel costars Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland's friendship

    The "Cherry" star met Downey Jr. during one of his auditions for the role of Spider-Man in the MCU. They've appeared in several films together.

  • Runaway schoolgirl who joined IS cannot return to Britain, top court says

    A UK-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State should not be allowed to return to Britain to challenge the government taking away her citizenship, because she poses a security risk, Britain's Supreme Court ruled on Friday. Shamima Begum left London in 2015 when she was 15 and went to Syria via Turkey with two school friends. While there, she married an Islamic State fighter.

  • Free agency stock watch: Jarrett Allen, Derrick Rose, Norman Powell and more

    We are getting closer to the 2021 NBA trade deadline, which means teams will soon have to make decisions about the future of their rosters. That kind of critical thinking surrounding roster construction impacts players around the league. So as front ...

  • CTA SUV stolen, crashed in Roseland: spokesperson

    A CTA vehicle was stolen early Friday morning from the 95th Street Red Line station. It was later crashed in nearby Roseland, Chicago police said.

  • You “Should Not Get” COVID Vaccine If You Have This Condition, Says CDC

    The CDC is warning that people who are allergic to two particular chemicals should not take the COVID-19 vaccine. In a few cases, people with allergies to polyethylene glycol (PEG) or polysorbate have experienced anaphylaxis, a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction, after being vaccinated. Get your shot—"I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine," says Dr. Anthony Fauci—but not if you have these allergies. Read on to learn more about how who should not take the vaccine—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 People Allergic to PEG or Polysorbate Should Avoid the COVID Vaccine The CDC's language on its website is blunt: "People who are allergic to PEG or polysorbate should not get an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine," its website says. Polyethylene glycol is a component of the vaccine, a synthetic lipid (fat) that envelopes and protects the vaccine's mRNA. Polysorbate is not part of the vaccine but is chemically similar to PEG. Keep reading to see who else should avoid the vaccine. 2 People Who Have an Allergic Reaction After the First Shot Should Not Get the Second The CDC also recommends that if you experience a severe allergic reaction to your first dose of the vaccine, you should not get the second shot. “Persons with an immediate allergic reaction to the first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine should not receive additional doses of either of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines,” the CDC says. 3 Severe Allergic Reactions are Extremely Rare Severe allergic reactions to the COVID vaccine are extremely rare. In mid-December, the CDC reported that 22 people had experienced anaphylaxis after being vaccinated, a rate of 11.1 per million doses given. “Even though there is a risk of anaphylaxis, it’s still very small — and the potential benefit from the COVID-19 vaccination clearly exceeds the potential for harm,” said Dr. David M. Lang, an allergist and chair of Cleveland Clinic’s Department of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. “The situation is evolving, however, and we’ll learn more as we gain more experience with these vaccines.”RELATED: 10 COVID Symptoms You Haven’t Heard About 4 Have Other Allergies? Get Vaccinated The CDC says the warning doesn't apply to people who are severely allergic to things other than vaccines. "The CDC recommends that people with a history of severe allergic reactions not related to vaccines or injectable medications—such as food, pet, venom, environmental, or latex allergies—get vaccinated," the agency says on its website. "People with a history of allergies to oral medications or a family history of severe allergic reactions may also get vaccinated."People who have had severe allergic reactions should be monitored at the vaccine site for 30 minutes after receiving the shot, the CDC says. An allergic reaction is considered severe if the person must be treated with ephedrine or an EpiPen, or if they have to go to the hospital.RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said When We'd Get Back to Normal 5 How to Stay Safe During This Pandemic As for yourself, do everything you can to prevent getting—and spreading—COVID-19 in the first place: Wear a face mask, get tested if you think you have coronavirus, avoid crowds (and bars, and house parties), practice social distancing, only run essential errands, wash your hands regularly, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, get vaccinated when it's your turn (if you're not allergic), and to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Teachers and police officers won’t be prioritised as next phase of COVID vaccinations revealed

    The JCVI has revealed the priority list for phase two of the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

  • Tim Kaine demands briefing from Biden administration on legal justification for Syria strike

    Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) are among the Democrats criticizing the Biden administration for Thursday night's airstrike against facilities in Syria linked to an Iran-backed militia group, demanding that Congress immediately be briefed on the matter.Why it matters: The strikes, which the Pentagon and National Security Council say were a response to threats against U.S. forces in the region, constitute the Biden administration's first overt military action.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying:Kaine: "Offensive military action without congressional approval is not constitutional absent extraordinary circumstances. Congress must be fully briefed on this matter expeditiously."Murphy: "Congress should hold this administration to the same standard it did prior administrations, and require clear legal justifications for military action, especially inside theaters like Syria, where Congress has not explicitly authorized any American military action."Khanna: "We cannot stand up for Congressional authorization before military strikes only when there is a Republican president. The administration should have sought Congressional authorization here. We need to work to extricate from the Middle East, not escalate."The other side: The Pentagon said in a statement Thursday that the strike was carried out "in response to recent attacks against American and Coalition personnel in Iraq," and was intended to "de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq." A National Security Council spokesperson said the Pentagon pre-notified Congress, and that the administration is continuing to brief the Hill at the member and staff level."As a matter of domestic law, the president took this action pursuant to his Article II authority to defend U.S. personnel."There will be a full classified briefing "early next week, and sooner if Congress wants it," the NSC spokesperson added.The big picture: All three Democrats have been outspoken against past presidents' attempts to conduct offensive military operations without congressional approval.Kaine has led the charge in the Senate to repeal the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iraq and to replace the 2001 AUMF — which has been cited repeatedly by presidents to justify U.S. military action all over the world — with a narrower authorization.Kaine and Khanna also introduced resolutions passed by Congress in 2020 that would have required former President Trump to get congressional approval before taking military action against Iran, but it was vetoed by the president.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • England falling behind other UK nations in bringing down infections, expert warns

    Estimates for the number of people with COVID-19 continue to fall, according to the latest data.

  • US implicates Saudi crown prince in journalist's killing

    Saudi Arabia's crown prince likely approved the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, according to a newly declassified U.S. intelligence report released Friday. The finding could escalate pressure on the Biden administration to hold the kingdom accountable for a murder that drew widespread outrage in the U.S. and abroad. The public blaming of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman amounted to an extraordinary rebuke and was likely to set the tone for the new administration’s relationship with a country President Joe Biden has criticized but which the White House also regards in some contexts as a strategic partner.