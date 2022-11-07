4 men convicted in ‘senseless murder’ of Bradenton smoke shop owner during 2019 robbery

All four men responsible for the death of a Bradenton smoke shop owner have been convicted of murder.

Late on Sept. 17, 2019, Amado Alexander Zeppi and Coty Paulk walked into the Green Galaxy Smoke Shop, 3212 First St. Bradenton, wearing black masks and armed, court documents show.

They ordered the owner, Mohammed Hamed, to the back room of the store and forced him to open a small safe that was in the bathroom. They packed a bag full of stolen items and Paulk left through the store’s back door.

But Zeppi continued to point the SKS rifle, which had a bayonet affixed to it, at Hamed. Although completely unprovoked, he swung the rifle at the victim, hitting him with bayonet which caused the rifle to fire, shooting Hamed in the head and killing him.

Hamed ran the shop with his brother and was known to sleep in the back room of the store. His brother saw Hamed being held at gunpoint on the store’s surveillance system and alerted law enforcement.

On Friday, following a five-day trial, Zeppi and Paulk were found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder and armed robbery, the State Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Paulk was sentenced 1to life in prion while a sentencing date is to be scheduled for Zeppi, who is also facing life in prison.

“This was a senseless murder that was solved by the diligent work of the detectives at the Manatee County Sheriff’s office who arrested 3 of the 4 perpetrators within 36 hours of the offense,” Assistant State Attorney Rebecca Freel said in a statement.

The other two defendants in the case, James Brewer and Michael Hepner, have both taken deals and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with a firearm and armed robbery. Each had also been indicted of first-degree murder.

As part of their plea deals, Brewer and Hepner both testified against Zeppi and Paulk at trial, identifying them as the masked gunmen.

Brewer, who had gone into the shop ahead of Zeppi and Paulk to distract the victim, is set to be sentenced Nov. 17.

Story continues

Hepner — who drove the getaway car — was sentenced to 10 years in prison following by 10 years on probation.

Video surveillance footage captured the two gunmen who entered a restricted back room in the Green Galaxy Smoke Shop in Bradenton and were seen having a struggle with Mohammed Hamed before killing him.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigates a murder at the Green Galaxy Smoke Shop in the Oasis Plaza shopping center in Bradenton Wednesday morning.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigates a murder at the Green Galaxy Smoke Shop in the Oasis Plaza shopping center in Bradenton Wednesday morning.