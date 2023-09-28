4 men drove to SC high school after hearing about fight, sheriff says

Police said a large fight between students led to a number of unwanted adults on a school campus.

Great Falls High School went into lockdown Wednesday during the chaotic scene. Now, a day later, Channel 9′s Almiya White learned police and parents are still trying to get a grasp on what happened.

“My daughter didn’t even go to school yet today because of what happened yesterday,” Gloria Walls said.

PREVIOUS: Police arrest 3 adults connected to lockdown at SC school

Walls said her daughter is still on edge from Wednesday’s lockdown.

“It was terrifying,” Walls said.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, four men drove to the high school after getting word about a fight. A viewer sent Channel 9 video where you can see more than a dozen students involved.

“Our [student resource officer] was there on the scene and was dealing with that fight, trying to break it up,” Sheriff Max Dorsey said.

Dorsey said once the fight was under control, they learned the men jumped the fence and made their way onto school grounds. He said one of the men, 20-year-old Jamal Jackson, went inside of the school, resulting in a school lockdown.

ALSO READ: Man arrested for leading Chester, Lancaster deputies on separate chases

“We’ve got adults that should have no business coming on to school grounds and especially in that manner, getting involved in things that are schoolyard fights,” Dorsey said.

Walls questioned how this could happen.

“How did he get in the building?” she asked. “What would they have done if one of them would have done something to our kids?”

Sheriff Dorsey said some doors were unlocked at the time. Walls said that’s something she doesn’t want to see happen again.

“I want to see more law enforcement on school property. I want them to take more safety measures,” she said.

The Chester County sheriff is still looking for the fourth individual who was on school property. The sheriff’s office is also working with the school to improve safety measures.

(WATCH BELOW: Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton terminated, city officials say)