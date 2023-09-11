4 men, including 3 inmates, charged after drug smuggling investigation at Muhlenberg County prison

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Several inmates at Green River Correctional Complex (GRCC) are facing new charges following an investigation by the facility and the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department.

According to officials, GRCC notified the sheriff’s department on Aug. 18 about a plan to transfer drugs into the prison. That night, deputies, Central City police officers, and GRCC staff members reportedly followed and arrested 27-year-old Andreious R. Stokes of Louisville, for numerous drug charges in connection with the complaint.

Several weeks later, on Wednesday, Sept. 6, authorities said they arrested three GRCC inmates and charged them with multiple offenses related to their roles in the incident.

Inmate dies after being found unresponsive at maximum correctional facility in Davidson County

According to officials, the suspects listed below were left in the GRCC’s custody while awaiting their court proceedings:

Donald W. Hardin, 34, of Owensboro Hardin has previously been charged with the following offenses: Five counts of sexual abuse (victim under 12 years old) Two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense) Hardin is now facing the following charges: Engaging in organized crime First-degree promoting contraband First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense, more than two grams of methamphetamine) First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense, more than four grams of cocaine) Trafficking in synthetic drugs (first offense) Second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense) Trafficking in marijuana (first offense, less than eight ounces)

Melvin E. Wilson, 40, of Louisville Wilson has previously been charged with the following offenses: First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense, more than two grams of methamphetamine) First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams of methamphetamine) Fraudulent use of a credit card after reported lost or stolen (less than $500) First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) Complicity to possession of a handgun by a convicted felon Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon Two counts of tampering with physical evidence Falsely reporting an incident First-degree fleeing or evading on foot Resisting arrest Menacing Two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment Wilson is now facing the following charges: Engaging in organized crime First-degree promoting contraband First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense, more than two grams of methamphetamine) First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense, more than four grams of cocaine) Trafficking in synthetic drugs (first offense) Second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense) Trafficking in marijuana (first offense, less than eight ounces)

Brady T. Adkins, 31, of Mt. Washington Adkins has previously been charged with the following offenses: Two counts of third-degree burglary Complicity to second-degree burglary Complicity to theft by unlawful taking (more than $500 but less than $10,000) Six counts of complicity to first-degree robbery Two counts of cruelty to animals Two counts of complicity to first-degree wanton endangerment Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon First-degree robbery Third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense) Giving law enforcement a false name or address Second-degree possession of a controlled substance Two counts of receiving a stolen firearm Promoting contraband Adkins is now facing the following charges: Engaging in organized crime First-degree promoting contraband First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense, more than two grams of methamphetamine) First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense, more than four grams of cocaine) Trafficking in synthetic drugs (first offense) Second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense) Trafficking in marijuana (first offense, less than eight ounces)



“In some of the charges listed above the word ‘complicity’ appears before the charge. Complicity is the act of soliciting, commanding, engaging, aids, counsels, in planning or committing in the commission of an offense by another person,” the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department explained in a Facebook post on Sunday, Sept. 10, adding that being complicit in a crime is not only illegal, but also punishable as if you actually committed the crime yourself.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the incident that led to the charges against Stokes and the inmates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.