4 men indicted on murder charges after police claim they opened fire at a party in Bear

Police have accused four people of murdering 22-year-old Aaron Moore in Bear in 2021, according to court documents.

Alexis Quintero, 18, Joseph Windsor, 21, William Booker, 22, and Dakier McNair, 20, were indicted by a New Castle County grand jury recently for second-degree murder and weapons charges. Moore was fatally shot at a house party in Bear last year.

The indicted men are also accused of shooting each other that night, court documents indicate.

Booker and Windsor are charged with assault for allegedly shooting Quintero and McNair, according to court documents. Both Quintero and McNair are charged with reckless endangering charges that list Windsor and Booker as victims, court documents state.

Their indictment conceals from public view incident reports and affidavits that would indicate why police believe the men committed the crimes.

In the early morning hours of June 27, 2021, police responded to a house party on Louis Court in the Salem Woods Community for reports of multiple shots fired, according to New Castle County Police Department statements shortly after.

Police said that the responding officers discovered a "chaotic scene," where three people had been shot. Moore was one of them. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said the shooting occurred after the party was "interrupted by several uninvited guests." Multiple people fired weapons during the incident, according to police.

A day after the shooting, police released a video from a neighbor's security camera which showed a large crowd gathered outside the house, screaming and scrambling for safety after a volley of gunfire erupted.

