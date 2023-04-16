4 men injured in west Phoenix bar shooting

Officers responded to POJ's Bar near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road and found two men with gunshot wounds, who were later hospitalized.

A bar shooting in west Phoenix early Saturday left four people injured, according to Phoenix police.

Officers went to POJ's Bar near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road just after midnight where they found two men with gunshot wounds. One of the injured men was a security guard, police said.

Both of them were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. Two more men, who also had gunshot wounds, also later arrived at a hospital. Police said they were investigating their involvement.

All four men were expected to survive, according to police. Authorities did not identify any suspects or victims.

Police said early information indicated that multiple groups of people at the bar were asked to leave for an unknown reason. Once outside the establishment, the shooting broke out in the parking lot, police said.

Police said as of Saturday evening, they didn't know how many people were involved or how many fired weapons. Details about what led to the shooting also remained unknown.

The investigation was ongoing, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 4 men shot, injured at POJ's Bar in west Phoenix