4 men jailed without bond after running 'Grandparent Scam' in Allegheny, Westmoreland counties, troopers say

Oct. 1—Four men are in the Westmoreland County Prison without bond after their arrests on theft and conspiracy charges for running what state police called a "Grandparent Scam" that bilked at least $250,000 from 10 senior citizen in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties since Monday.

Trooper Steve Limani said the men, Terek Bouanane, 45, and Roderick E. Feurtado, 54, both of Las Vegas; Roberto A. Gutierrez, 49 of Reseda, Calif. and Robi Feurtado-Castillo, 53, of Panama, were arrested by troopers on multiple theft, conspiracy and running corrupt organization charges.

Limani said the victims include residents in Bethel Park, Canton Township, North Fayette, Upper St. Clair; two in White Oak, all in Allegheny County; three victims in Pittsburgh, and one each in Hempfield and Unity in Westmoreland. Police say all the victims thought they were providing cash to couriers to bail relatives out of jail.

According to Limani, grandparent telephone scams have been around for years, in which someone calls posing as policeman or court official and urges the victim to buy gift cards, wire money or transfer funds in some other way to help a loved one in a legal bind.

But these current cases have a new twist in Western Pennsylvania that "are much more brazen and emboldened," Limani said.

"These thieves end up coming to the victim's homes posing as bail bondsmen to pick up cash," Limani said.

"It's happened in the eastern part of the state before, but we haven't seen it locally here until now," Limani said.

The Unity theft began with a telephone call about 10 a.m. Tuesday. The elderly female victim reported that a person telephoned her claiming to be her nephew and said he was in jail as the result of a traffic accident involving a death and needed $12,000 bail, according to court documents.

The woman later received a call from an unknown woman, posing as her nephew's attorney, who provided the victim with more details of the crash "and said that her nephew would remain in jail unless the $12,000 was raised," according to Trooper Daniel Poponick.

"The woman then told the victim that a bail bondsman would arrive at her residence to pick up the money. They actually send out runners to pickup the cash," Limani said.

Limani said troopers scoured the area after the transaction looking for the suspect to no avail. However, troopers put out an alert to area police departments about the scam.

"We were fortunate and lucked out," Limani admitted.

Bethel Park police telephoned state police in Greensburg Wednesday that a potential victim there was dubious after he was contacted in a similar scheme that was to be finalized later that afternoon.

When Gutierrez showed up at the victim's Allegheny County residence posing as a bail bondsman to collect the cash, Bethel Park police took him into custody about 3:30 p.m., Poponick said.

Poponick said in court documents that Gutierrez already had "thousands of dollars in cash" when he was taken into custody and the dark sedan he used matched the description of a vehicle used in similar scams in the area.

During the investigation, Poponick said Gutierrez told police he collected about $50,000 in similar scams that began in the area Monday.

Police later arrested the others at the Pittsburgh Airport Marriott and the Hyatt Place Pittsburgh hotels, according to court documents.

Feurtado had a shoe box containing $220,000 cash inside his room at the Marriott, which he told authorities was collected from the schemes, Poponick reported. Police also seized about $15,000 from Bouanane from his room at the Hyatt, according to court documents.

Investigators reported the runners would keep "about 8%" of the so-called bail money.

Limani said investigators do not know who the female participant was, "but we would like to know if anyone has information."

He also said investigators do not know how victims were selected.

In all, court documents indicated that about $250,000 was recovered.

"We found, all at the same time, there were multiple scams — at least 10 — going on. The thing we're most concerned about is, when people prey on the elderly, there's multiple scams that take place before we become aware," Limani said.

He urged anyone who might have been a victim of such a scam to contact state or local police through 911.

The men were arraigned Thursday before Jeannette District Judge Joseph DeMarchis and ordered held without bond because they are considered flight risks.

In April, the Berks County District Attorney's office announced five New York men had been arrested there for allegedly bilking about $240,000 from about two dozen victims in that area.

