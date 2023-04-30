4 men from Mass., NH arrested in Lawrence-based drug trafficking ring, federal authorities say

Four men are accused of trafficking fentanyl, cocaine base and methamphetamine throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire, federal authorities said.

The men were arrested Friday for their alleged role in a Lawrence-based drug trafficking ring that crossed state lines in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office said in a statement.

Esaias Gill-Gonzalez, 31, of Lawrence, Mass.; Domingo Lugo Diaz, 28, of Lawrence, Mass.; Cote Colby, 27, of Derry, N.H.; and Keith Lane, 25, of Salisbury, Mass., were arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances involving fentanyl, cocaine base and methamphetamine.

All four men were detained following their initial appearance in federal court.

According to the charging documents, beginning in September 2022, investigators intercepted numerous cell phone communications between drug dealers working in the Merrimack Valley areas of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. It is alleged that the defendants distributed fentanyl, cocaine base and methamphetamine, as well as counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

Investigators seized fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base and methamphetamine along with a pill press and over $52,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years and up to a lifetime supervised release and a fine of $1 million.

The case was investigated by local, state and federal authorities as part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation.

The task force “identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach,” Rollins’ office said.

The case is also part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone, Rollins’ office said.

