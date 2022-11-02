4 men plead guilty to conspiring to sexually assault sedated wives

Four men pleaded guilty on Monday in a Singapore court to conspiring with other men to drug their wives with sedatives before raping them afterward to fulfill their wife-sharing fantasies.

The four men were only identified as K, 45; L, 53; M, 45; and N, 37, under a court gag order to protect the wives' identities. The court learned that some of the incidents were filmed.

Prosecutors in the case are seeking to have the men imprisoned for the incident, with K and M reportedly expected to receive 19 to 23 years of jail time and 24 strokes of the cane; N reportedly expected to receive 17 to 21 years of jail time and 24 strokes of the cane; and L potentially facing 11 to 16.5 years of jail time with a six-month extension instead of caning.

Their accomplice, J, a 41-year-old husband, was reportedly given the highest number of charges among all the conspirators in the case for his key role in the incidents, which happened between 2010 and 2018.

All of the men reportedly met through the online forum SammyBoy and, in at least one instance, in person when L met J to pass off the sleeping pill Dormicum.

The disturbing incidents were only brought to the public’s attention after J’s wife found graphic pictures of her on his phone along with his conversations with K, whom he had been “exchanging wives” with.

Besides drugging their wives and ex-wife – as M, a company director, was living with his former wife at the time – the men also livestreamed and recorded the acts for others to watch.

Another accomplice, P, was jailed in January. He reportedly failed in his attempt to rape L’s wife, who regained consciousness after being drugged. The first of the seven to be charged with the conspiracy, P pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison.

O, the last accomplice in the case, is reportedly contesting the charges against him.

The court has placed the case under a break and will be resumed at a later date for the men’s sentencing arguments.

