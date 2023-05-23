4 men steal ATM from gas station in early morning heist, Atlanta police say
Police are investigating after four men stole an ATM from a southwest Atlanta gas station early Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday at around 4 am, police responded to a Texaco gas station on Lee Street in reference to a larceny.
When they arrived, officers met with an employee who said the gas station’s ATM was stolen.
Police believe the four men entered the building with a hand truck dolly and took the ATM.
The ATM was not connected to the ground with the business under construction, police said.
Police said they are continuing to investigate this incident.
