4 men wanted for escaping Alcorn County jail, sheriff’s office says

Four inmates escaped a Mississippi jail after reportedly cutting a hole in the roof.

In the early morning of Aug. 5th, staff at the Alcorn County Jail discovered that the four inmates were missing, according to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmates are identified as Landon Braudway, Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and Hunter Wiginton.

Based on surveillance footage, the inmates ran east from the jail toward the National Guard Armory at approximately 2 a.m., officials said.

If anyone sees the inmates. please call 911.

