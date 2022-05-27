4 men wanted for robbing man at gunpoint, shooting him, police say
Four men are wanted for robbing and shooting a man in Frayser.
On May 25 at approximately 11 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting/robbery call in the 2700 block of Range Line Road.
While in the parking lot, four men approached him, police said.
Surveillance footage showed the four men pull out guns, rob the man at gunpoint, then shoot him.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org
If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.
