4 men wanted for shooting elderly man at local park, Memphis Police say

Memphis Police is seeking the public’s help for information on 4 men who shot an elderly man in Westwood Park.

On Jun. 7 at approximately 5:30 AM, MPD responded to a shooting call in the 800 block of Western Park Drive.

At 5:17 am, officers responded to a shooting at 810 Western Park Drive in Westwood Park. A male victim was transported to ROH critical. No suspect information at this time. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/iROxtdqQKi — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 7, 2022

When officers arrived, they found an elderly man suffering from a gunshot wound in the back.

The shooting victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

According to MPD, a second man was walking with the elderly man, when three to four men approached them.

Two of the suspects hid behind a brick wall, waiting for the two to pass.

A third suspect pretended to practice on the basketball court, police said.

Two of the suspects opened fire after the two had passed the basketball court, hitting the elderly man in the back.

All four suspects fled on foot, heading eastbound through the park.

They were last seen northbound on Hawkeye Street, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CRIME STOPPERS at (901) 528-CASH.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc

