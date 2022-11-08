4 men wanted for stealing Tesla outside Japanese restaurant in Tennessee

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, are looking for four men accused of stealing a Tesla from outside a local Japanese restaurant on Saturday.

The suspects arrived in a black Infiniti sedan, which parked near the Tesla outside Osaka Japanese Cuisine on Poplar Avenue.

The theft was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Both the Tesla and the Infiniti fled the scene.

Fortunately, the stolen vehicle had a built-in GPS system. It was tracked and recovered later in the 1600 block of Cornelia Lane, about 5 miles (approximately 8.05 kilometers) and 10 minutes away from the restaurant.

The electric car’s cameras also captured sharp images of the suspects, who were all dressed in black. However, it’s unclear how the perps were able to start the vehicle.

Memphis police provided the following description of the suspects, who are believed to be between 18 and 24 years old:

Suspect No. 1 wore a denim jacket, black shirt and dreads pulled into a ponytail.

Suspect No. 2 wore a black coat, blue jeans and a ski mask-style black hat.

Suspect No. 3 wore a black jacket with tan sleeves and a ski mask-style hat.

Suspect No. 4 wore a black hoodie with a black skull cap and possibly had braces.

The suspects’ vehicle is believed to be a 2015 Infiniti Q40 with a possible tag of 7P4-8X3. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Featured Image via Memphis Police Department

