4 Mesa high schoolers charged in assault caught on Snapchat video over summer

Police announced on Tuesday that four Mesa high schoolers are facing charges after a video linked them to an assault over the summer.

On Aug. 11, the concerned parent of a student at Mountain View High School informed the student resource officer at Westwood High School of a video that showed a student being assaulted by a classmate.

The video was shared via Snapchat on June 23 and showed the victim being assaulted at Mountain View Park in Mesa.

On Aug. 15, the student resource officer was assisted by a family friend who identified the 17-year-old victim. The victim’s mother told police that the assault happened over the summer and that it was not reported due to fears of retaliation from the attackers.

The mother decided at that time to press charges for the assault.

The statement says the officer at Westwood took the video to Mountain View, where officers there identified one of the four suspects in the video as a current Red Mountain High School student and football player. The teen then identified another Red Mountain student and football player as another suspect.

“The two student-athletes on the Red Mountain football team charged are currently being addressed appropriately,” said Jen Snyder, director of communication for Mesa Public Schools.

At Red Mountain, the first suspect identified the other two attackers in the video as Desert Ridge and Westwood high school students, according to the statement.

All suspects were referred to juvenile court, one 16-year-old on charges of aggravated assault and two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old on assault charges, according to Mesa police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police charge 4 Mesa high schoolers in summer assault of student