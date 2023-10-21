4 metro Atlanta cities under boil water advisory

A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Fulton County after officials say there was a large water main break.

According to the Department of Watershed Management, crews are investigating a possible breach on an existing 30-inch transmission main on Fairburn Road SW.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

DWM officials said neighbors in South Fulton, Union City, Palmetto and Fairburn must restrict their water usage while they work on repairs.

They’re encouraging everyone who experienced a water outage or low water pressure to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food and brushing teeth.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

TRENDING STORIES:

Otherwise, you should boil other water for a minute before drinking or using it.

There is not currently an estimated time for the boil water advisory to be lifted.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: