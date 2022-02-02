4 Mexican journalists killed during first month of 2022

Lee en español

MEXICO CITY — At least four Mexican journalists were killed during the first month of 2022 in México.

Roberto Toledo, a video journalist for the online news site Monitor Michoacán, was shot and killed in Zitácuaro, Michoacán, on Jan. 31. In a press release, the Attorney General's Office of the state of Michoacán reported that Toledo died after being shot eight times on Monday afternoon.

With the attack against Toledo, a total of four journalists were killed during the month of January. The other victims are José Luis Gamboa, director of the digital newspaper Inforegio, stabbed to death on Jan. 10 in Veracruz; Margarito Martínez Esquivel, a contributor to the weekly magazine Z, gunned down in Tijuana on Jan. 17; and the journalist Lourdes Maldonado, shot to death in Tijuana on Jan. 23.

After the murder of Toledo, an act publicly denounced by Armando Linares, director of Monitor Michoacán, the General Coordinator of Social Communication of the Presidency of México, Jesús Ramírez, condemned the events through a message on social media in which he called for all to "defend freedom of expression and the right to information."

Hours later, Ramírez claimed in a tweet that Toledo was not a journalist, but an assistant in a law firm — a fact that was also reported by the attorney general's office.

“According to judicial investigations, C. Roberto Toledo, murdered today, worked as an assistant in a law firm, not as a journalist. We condemn this crime. No human being should be deprived of their life. Our condolences to family and friends”, Ramírez wrote.

According to a police statement, Toledo's children told investigators that his father worked in a legal office, the same place "where he was attacked by gunshots," the statement reads. It is unclear how these findings will impact the investigation into Toledo's murder.

Linares, on the other hand, said that Toledo was indeed a regular video journalist of Monitor Michoacán. He was murdered outside of the Monitor Michoacán office in a building that also houses a law firm, Linares said in a video posted on social media.

'Our only defense is a pen, a notebook'

Linares said in the video that the outlet and its staff had been "for months, for weeks... suffering a series of death threats" for reporting on corruption at the state level.

"Today these threats were finally carried out and today one of our team members was murdered," Linares said in the video. "We are not armed, we do not carry weapons. Our only defense is a pen, a notebook," he said.

The organization Article 19 Mexico, an organization that advocates for the people's right to freedom of expression and access to information, called for authorities to intervene to guarantee the safety of the members of the news site Monitor Michoacán.

“The Protection Mechanism for Human Rights Defenders and Journalists is urged to guarantee effective protection to members of the Monitor Michoacán media outlet to avoid further attacks," a tweet read.

The Inter American Press Association (IAPA), a non-profit organization based in Florida dedicated to defending press freedom in the Americas, condemned Toledo's murder.

The IAPA complained about the lack of guarantees and protection offered by the Mexican government so that journalists can practice their profession, and denounced the inability of the authorities to thoroughly investigate these murders and arrest those responsible.

Jorge Canahuati, president of the IAPA, said that "just as the Mexican journalists raised their voices to demand an end to the violence, we hope that, beyond words, the (Mexican government) applies concrete and effective actions to prevent this murder and the previous ones remain in impunity.

"We will be attentive to the promise made by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador last week about improving the protection mechanism for journalists."

The president of the IAPA's Committee on Freedom of the Press and Information, Carlos Jornet, added that "the expressions of solidarity and the demands for resolution of these cases seem not to be taken seriously. And we fear that this impunity will generate more violence against Mexican journalists and further condition the already jeopardized freedom of expression."

Senator calls for President López Obrador to take action

During a congressional session, the senator for the northern state of Baja California, Gina Cruz Blackledge, said that the murders against journalists violate democratic freedoms, mainly against the free expression of ideas.

“In my state, Baja California, two journalists have been murdered in recent days: Margarito Martínez and Lourdes Maldonado. These crimes against the press are direct attacks against democratic freedoms," the senator said.

Cruz Blackledge regretted that the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador continues adding deaths of journalists.

According to Article 19, former President Enrique Peña Nieto's term registered the highest number of journalists killed — 48 — since 2000. Since the start of López Obrador's presidency in December of 2018, 29 journalists have been killed.

She urged the government to allocate the resources that were available in the Fund for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders and Journalists.

"I will present a point of agreement before this Senate of the Republic to attract the cases of journalists Lourdes Maldonado and Margarito Martínez, murdered in the month of January 2022 in Tijuana, Baja California," she said. "We do not want more deaths due to freedom of expression. We repudiate any attempt to put a gag on the press”, Cruz Blackledge said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Another Mexican journalist killed in January; 4 killed so far in 2022