4 New Mexico teens charged in drive-by shooting that left 5-year-old girl dead

Four teens have been charged in connection with the drive-by shooting that killed Galilea Samaniego, a 5-year-old girl who was asleep in her trailer in Albuquerque, N.M. when the gunfire erupted.

Two boys, ages 15 and 16, are in custody while another two teens — brothers who are 15 and 17 years old — remained at large on Tuesday. In connection with Galilea’s death, they are each facing counts of murder, conspiracy, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, according to Albuquerque police.

The deadly violence unfolded in the Vista Del Sol mobile home park on Aug. 13. Police said the group of suspects showed up in two stolen Kia Souls around 6 a.m. and fired off at least eight shots toward a trailer, where an elderly woman lived with her grandson. She had also been babysitting Galilea, her two sisters and another child at the time of the shooting.

One of the bullets pierced the trailer and struck Galilea in the head. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital a short time later, police said.

“We do not believe that this shooting was random,” said Cecily Barker, a deputy chief for the police department’s investigative bureau. “We determined early on that a teenager who lived at that residence was the target of the shooting.”

Barker noted the teen boy had been feuding since middle school with one of the charged teens, and that their dispute had recently escalated.

According to her obituary, Galilea is survived by her parents, three siblings, and grandparents.

“If you see something, say something,” Barker told reporters when asked what residents can do to help prevent future violence. “We all bear responsibility in this community. If you have kids in your neighborhood who you know might be struggling, please reach out to them.”

With News Wire Services