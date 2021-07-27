4 Miami Beach cops suspended after concerns about force used during arrest, chief says

Four Miami Beach officers have been relieved of duty with pay following the arrest of a 28-year-old man in the lobby of a South Beach hotel early Monday morning, according to the authorities.

Police Chief Richard Clements said he had “serious concerns about the force utilized’’ and asked the State Attorney’s Office to release the man.

Clements said video — which has not been released citing the investigation — showed the unnamed officers arresting Khalid Vaughn, 28, inside the lobby of the Royal Palm South Beach hotel at 1545 Collins Avenue. An unrelated incident involving a scooter is what brought the officers to the hotel, police said.

“This is not indicative of the hard-working men and women of the Miami Beach Police Department and will not be tolerated,” Clements said in a news release. “In response, I immediately initiated an Internal Affairs investigation and relieved four officers of duty until such time as the investigation is complete.”

The incident began just before 1:30 a.m., when officers saw an illegally parked scooter near Ninth Street and Ocean Court. Officers confronted the driver, who police later identified as 24-year-old Dalonta Crudup.

That’s when Crudup took off, police said. Near 13th Street and Ocean Court, police say he struck a bicycle patrol officer with his scooter, injuring the officer’s leg. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and now has crutches, police said.

“Other officers in the area observed Crudup continuing to operate the scooter recklessly, driving in and out of traffic and onto sidewalks,” police said in the news release.

At some point, Crudup abandoned the scooter and ran into the Royal Palm, where officers took him into custody. Crudup was being held Monday night in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Institution on a $34,500 bond. He faces charges including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

Meanwhile, Vaughn was also arrested in the hotel lobby, in an unrelated incident. He was charged with resisting arrest with violence and impeding a police investigation. It was not clear how Vaughn got involved.

As of Monday night, Vaughn was still in the Miami-Dade jail. Clements said he has asked the state attorney’s office to label the charges against Vaughn as “no action.”

Clements said he was “firmly committed to ensuring that this investigation follows the appropriate process.”