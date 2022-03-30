4 million have fled Ukraine in 'massive humanitarian crisis,' UN says

Ukrainian soldiers chat in the front-line position close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.





The United Nations' refugee agency said on Wednesday that 4 million people have now fled Ukraine more than a month after Russia launched its invasion, adding that it is "a massive humanitarian crisis that is growing by the second."

The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a tweet that 6.5 million people are also displaced inside Ukraine.

Another 13 million people are stranded and are unable to leave the country, it added.

"The war has caused one of the fastest large-scale displacements of children since World War II," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell in a statement.

"This is a grim milestone that could have lasting consequences for generations to come," Russell said. "Children's safety, wellbeing and access to essential services are all under threat from non-stop violence."

UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi tweeted that he just arrived in Ukraine and "will discuss with the authorities, the UN and other partners ways to increase our support to people affected and displaced by this senseless war."

More than 608,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered Romania, more than 387,000 have gone to Moldova and about 364,000 have entered Hungary, according to a report by The Associated Press.