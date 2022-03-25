4 minors arrested in connection with Tacoma drive-by shooting

Four minors were arrested in connection with a recent Tacoma drive-by shooting incident, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The teens – aged 11, 12, 14 and 16 – were arrested in Roy near Eatonville High School.

On Sunday, March 20, troopers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting incident on Interstate 5 on the ramp to eastbound South 38th Street in Tacoma.

According to detectives, at around 4:42 p.m., the driver of a Toyota 4-runner was cut off by a maroon passenger van on the ramp, which caused the driver to honk his horn.

The passenger van slowed and its right-front passenger fired five shots at the Toyota, striking it twice.

While speaking to witnesses, detectives discovered the four occupants of the passenger van were of the same description as suspects involved in an ammunition theft shortly before the shooting.

Eatonville police found the maroon passenger van and the suspects near Eatonville High School.

While police attempted to make contact with the suspects, the suspects fled.

The suspects led the police in a pursuit to Roy, where all four suspects were eventually taken into custody.

They were booked into Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center on assault and drive-by shooting charges.