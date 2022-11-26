4 minors arrested for string of carjackings, Walmart theft, deputies say

Deputies arrested four minors Thursday in connection to a string of carjacking incidents.

Bibb County Sheriff officials said the two boys and two girls were arrested in connection with the carjackings that took place on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22.

Officials said the carjackings occurred in three separate locations: one in the parking lot of Reliance Food Mart on Napier Ave, another at a Shell gas station on Shurling Drive and the third at Econo Lodge on Holiday Drive.

Authorities said when the carjackings took place, the minors used a gun to intimidate the owner of the cars.

Deputies said that the investigators discovered that the minors were also involved in an additional carjacking that happened on Nov. 19 on Log Cabin Drive.

In addition to the carjacking incidents, officials said deputies responded to an incident at a Walmart located on Harrison Road on Nov. 22 involving a group of minors.

According to deputies, a store employee confronted the group, and when they did, a firearm was brandished, and the group ran from the store with various items.

After reviewing surveillance footage, officers confirmed that the minors were the same ones involved in the carjacking incidents.

When the minors were found, officers charged them with four counts of carjacking and aggravated assault. Deputies also charged them with robbery by intimidation following the Walmart incident.

Investigators confirmed that all four of the stolen cars had been located.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional arrests are pending.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

