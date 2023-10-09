4 minors in custody after leading Monroe police on chase in stolen car

Four minors were taken into custody Monday afternoon after police stopped a stolen car in Monroe.

In a Facebook post, the Monroe Police Department said officers tried to pull the car over on Concord Highway around noon. The car didn’t stop, police said, and led them on a chase that continued to the Monroe Bypass.

Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office used a device to deflate the car’s tires. The car came to a stop on Highway 74 at the Scott Clark Toyota dealership.

ALSO READ: Dozens identified in game-canceling fight at Monroe football game

Four people were taken into custody. Police said all of them are juveniles, so they can’t share any identifying information.

The car was reported stolen from Charlotte, Monroe police said. They said the minors also had two handguns with them.

The juveniles will face criminal charges through the Department of Juvenile Justice.

(WATCH BELOW: 2 arrested after 130 mph chase ends along I-77 in Iredell County, troopers say)