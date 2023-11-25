4 mistakes I made during my move back to the US after years of living abroad

I moved back to the US in October after spending 4 years in the UK.

There were challenges from the moment I landed in New York.

From rushing the apartment search to leaving special items at home, I made several mistakes.

Moving is tough, let alone moving to an entirely different continent.

I can personally vouch for that because I just relocated to New York City from the UK. Although I have an American passport, I've spent less than 20% of my life actually living in the US. For the most part, London and smaller neighboring villages in England have been my home.

For a brief four years, I ventured to the US for college in Boston, but I returned to the UK thinking I'd be happy to live in London for the rest of my life.

But things changed, and before I turned 27, I decided I wanted to spend some time living back in the US while I don't have much tying me down in the UK. I thought: If not now, when?

So here I am, over a month in, and it's safe to say it's been a real roller coaster. For anyone thinking of making a similar leap of faith, here are a few mistakes I wish I'd avoided.

I rushed the hunt for housing. If you can, take your time and find the right place.

Take your time finding housing, if you can. Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Being in the UK and looking for housing in the US isn't easy because of the simple fact that you can't tour rentals in person. In many cases, that means you either end up relying on listing photos or videos, which can be misleading, or on the perspective of someone you know living in your new environment who can tour an apartment in your place.

As someone who had the latter occur, I can vouch that it's not always ideal because what someone else considers to be adequate and comfortable might not match what you're looking for. My first housing situation didn't go to plan, which now means I'm having to relocate.

To avoid all the hassle, I wish could go back to August 2023 and tell myself to slow down. I would've advised myself to either stay with my sister or a friend for the first few weeks, book a long-stay Airbnb, or find a short-term sublet so I could see housing options in person before signing a lease.

Knowing people in the US helped, but I mistakenly thought it would stop all feelings of loneliness.

Central Park at dusk. Maria Noyen/Business Insider

Since I'd lived in the US before, I was lucky enough to know a few people living there when I decided to move back. In my head, it was exciting to think about picking up old friendships where they left off and carving out an entirely new social scene.

And while many people have been incredibly welcoming and gone above and beyond to make the transition seamless for me, I was a bit naive to depend on others to make me feel at home in a new environment. What I knew but didn't fully appreciate is that of course people have lives outside of making someone feel comfortable in a city, and that I can't rely on anyone to make the US my home again.

That job is solely on me. With that in mind, I'm making a conscious effort to look into social groups and activities, like run clubs and writing workshops, that will not only introduce me to new people and keep my schedule busy but also help me truly reach that goal of independence that I wanted to achieve when I first decided to move back to the US.

On a more practical note, I should've pulled out cash before I landed.

Not taking out cash before landing in the US was a rookie mistake. Artur Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

This mistake is totally on me because my father, who is wiser than me and more financially savvy, did advise me to pull out dollars in the UK before I flew to avoid international bank fees when I landed in the US and inevitably had to spend money on things like transportation and food.

I was in a rush to catch my flight and completely forgot, which meant that I was at the total mercy of my card and the dreaded fees when I arrived in the US.

Plus, when I opened my US bank account, I didn't realize it could take up to a week (unless I rushed the order) for my debit card to arrive. Having cash would've made the first few days a lot less painful for my bank account back in the UK.

I should've packed more mementos from home to ease homesickness.

Bringing mementos like photos, art, and beloved books can help you feel at home in a new environment. ImageSource/Getty Images

One of my biggest mistakes moving to the US was not quite realizing I was moving — and I know how silly that sounds now.

The last time I moved to the US, I was 18 years old and brought nothing more than two suitcases full of clothes with me. In college, I didn't invest in any art that I loved or nicely framed photos of my family or loved ones. Looking back, I kind of just treated it like an extended holiday.

And for some reason, I did the same thing this time around, except moving somewhere when you are 27 is different than going to college. In my experience, real adulthood is a time when making friends is harder, being away from your family feels less exciting than it did before, and you're simply less adaptable to big life changes.

For those reasons, I wish I'd put a bit more thought into bringing items like framed photos of my loved ones, art pieces that I bought in the UK because I loved them, and comfort books with me. It would've made my suitcases heavier, but I think it would've been worth it to feel just a bit closer to home even though I'm an ocean away now.

