4-month manhunt ends with couple arrested, accused of child abuse, CMPD says

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested a couple wanted in a child abuse case from March 20.

Brandon Augustine and Mildred Chestnut, who are accused of abusing their four-month-old son, are in custody, CMPD stated Thursday night.

PAST COVERAGE: CMPD searches for couple accused of abusing 4-month-old son

In March, the baby was taken to Atrium Health Main with severe injuries.

Officers were told the child was hurt in a crash, but those injuries were not consistent with that type of trauma.

The couple then left him there, and Atrium Health contacted the police.

Warrants were issued for Augustine and Chestnut.

The search for the couple sent police to Georgia in March when the couple’s car was spotted.

CMPD did not disclose where the couple was at the time of the arrests Thursday night.

They were each charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.























