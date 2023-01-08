4-month-old in critical condition after driver swerves to miss dog, Texas cops say

A woman’s car went airborne when she swerved to miss a dog, leaving her with a broken leg and a 4-month-old boy in critical condition, Texas police say.

The 24-year-old was driving her Kia Forte on the southwest side of San Antonio around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 8, when she said a dog suddenly wandered into the road, according to a release from the San Antonio Police Department.

“She jerked the steering wheel to the right,” causing the car to veer off the road and into dirt, before hitting an elevated drainage pipe that launched the vehicle into the air, police said.

Although the infant was secured in a car seat, he appeared to have a serious head injury, according to police. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance, and was in stable but critical condition.

The woman was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol, and no charges have been brought against her, police said.

