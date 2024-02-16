4-month-old dies at unlicensed day care with double its allowed capacity, officials say

A baby died at a day care that was operating at double its legal capacity, Missouri officials said.

The incident involving the 4-month-old happened on Feb. 13 in Florissant, KTVI reported.

As an unlicensed provider, the day care was permitted to care for a maximum of six children, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education told McClatchy News in an email.

“This provider had 12 children in their care at the time of the incident,” DESE officials said.

DESE regulates child care facilities in Missouri.

“When our paramedics arrived, they found the child unresponsive,” Mark Flauter, Chief Medical Officer of the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District, told KTVI.

The provider told paramedics that the child was placed in a bouncy seat, according to Flauter.

The provider “came to check on the child, found the child unresponsive in the chair, and then called 911,” Flauter said.

The day care provider was performing CPR when emergency personnel arrived, according to Flauter.

“When an unlicensed provider is discovered to be providing child care to more than six children, they are notified that they have 30 days to become licensed or reduced to no more than six children,” DESE said.

The provider “was given that notification verbally on February 14,” according to DESE. A written notification was placed in the mail Feb. 16, officials said.

McClatchy News could not locate contact information for the Florissant provider.

Local authorities are investigating the death, DESE officials said.

Florissant is about 20 miles northwest of St. Louis.

