4-month-old Fort Worth baby dies from blunt force injuries; death ruled homicide

A baby boy died Thursday from blunt force injuries at his home in a death that has been ruled a homicide, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The victim was identified as 4-month-old A’zari Jai’shuan Williams, according to the medical examiner’s office website on Friday. He died at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

The website noted that the injuries occurred at the baby’s home at an apartment in the 4100 block of Southwest Loop 820 in south Fort Worth.

The baby was pronounced dead at 11:16 p..m. Thursday.

Fort Worth police are investigating the homicide. Police have not released any details on the case.

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, sign up for breaking news alerts.