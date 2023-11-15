4-month-old killed after vehicle catches fire in Central Kentucky, police say.

A 4-month old baby was killed in a vehicle fire in Nicholasville Wednesday, according to the Nicholasville Police Department.

The incident happened around 10:55 a.m. on Eagle Nest Drive. Officer Sam Wade with Nicholasville police said a vehicle caught on fire and officials found the baby dead inside the vehicle after it was extinguished.

The infant’s name hasn’t been released. Wade said family had been notified.

A man was reportedly working on the vehicle before the fire sparked. Wade said the man fled the scene when the incident happened and officials couldn’t find him, but he was later found at a hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

Police conducted a search for the man while he was at-large, which resulted in nearby schools being placed on a soft lockdown, according to police. The search lasted around an hour and the Lexington Police Department’s aviation unit assisted with the search.

It’s unknown what caused the fire or why the man initially fled, Wade said. Investigators are speaking with the man and detectives are conducting a death investigation.