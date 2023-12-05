4 months after ‘ambush’ killing in Chester, second SC suspect charged with murder

A second person has been arrested for murder in a July shooting in Chester, South Carolina police said.

Antonio Woods Heath, 33, of Rock Hill, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in a July 23 shooting death, according to the State Law Enforcement Division. Darion A.A. Jones, 22, of Chester, was killed in the shooting, according to the Chester County Coroner.

Jones died after he was shot several times off Saluda Street north of downtown Chester, according to an arrest warrant obtained by The Herald. A shot to the head was fatal, according to a warrant.

Heath fired at Jones several times in what the warrant says was an ambush.

Heath was taken into custody Monday more than four months after the killing, according to SLED and Chester County Sheriff’s Office jail records.

Jessica Bonita Camps, 32, of Union County, S.C., was charged Monday with obstructing justice for allegedly concealing and harboring Heath before he was taken into custody, according to SLED and an arrest warrant.

SLED and William Petty, Chester police chief, confirmed to The Herald that Heath is the second person charged with murder in the July killing.

Days after the shooting in July, police charged John Antionia Frenchis Lowery, 31, of Chester, with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police and court records show. The warrant against Lowery stated he and a co-defendant who also shot at Jones fled after the shooting in a gray Nissan.

Both Heath and Lowery remain in the Chester County jail, records show.