4 months after dead body was found, Lexington authorities still don’t know who victim is

Four months after a body was found wrapped in plastic outside a Lexington apartment complex in the Cardinal Valley neighborhood area, authorities still have not identified the victim, according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn.

Ginn said the victim, believed to be a younger male who died in the area of the apartment complex on Cambridge Drive, had an autopsy completed and it was determined he died via homicide. The individual’s DNA has been tested, including a test at the Kentucky State Police lab, but officials haven’t found a positive match.

Ginn’s still hopeful the victim can be identified with DNA, but he said someone speaking up and submitting anonymous tips would greatly help investigators.

“The DNA is a possibility but with it not coming back fairly soon, then that tells me that it doesn’t look like there’s a profile out there to match this one,” Ginn said.

The autopsy revealed several other facts, including the victim’s cause of death. Ginn said he couldn’t release the cause yet due to the ongoing investigation.

“We aren’t releasing the actual cause of death because whoever took this person’s life knows how they did it, and that’s a crucial part of this investigation,” Ginn said.

When asked for comment on the case, Lexington police wrote in an email that it was “still an ongoing investigation and there are no updates at this time.”

“Anyone with information about the death of this individual or with information about unusual activity in the Cambridge Drive area within the past 6 months should report this information to the Lexington police,” the coroner’s office said in a news release back in February.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.