4 Months After Death, Closure Comes In Gabby Petito’s Killing

A memorial for Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito is seen in her hometown of Blue Point, New York. The FBI offered its final comments on the case Friday, stating that the only person identified as being involved in her homicide was her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

A Texas judge blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers.

Standup comedian and actor Louie Anderson died Friday.

You might use Apple AirTags, but did know that stalkers, thieves and other shady people could be using the devices to keep track of you?

A Texas man is facing a federal charge over a threat against Georgia election workers.

After four months of investigating the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito, the FBI offered its final comments on the case Friday afternoon, stating that the only person identified as being involved in her homicide was her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Officials also said Laundrie admitted to the slaying before he died.

"All logical investigation steps have been concluded in this case. … The FBI's primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and her family," Michael H. Schneider, special agent in charge, said in a statement.

Laundrie, who was reported missing in Florida on Sept. 17, was also later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in a Sarasota County park.

A notebook found near his body included written statements by Laundrie claiming responsibility for Petito's death, the FBI said. » In Notebook Found With His Remains, Brian Laundrie Confessed To Killing Gabby Petito: FBI, via Sarasota, Florida, Patch

Judge Blocks Another Vaccine Mandate

A federal judge blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers Friday. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown ruled the government can't discipline federal workers for being unvaccinated, according to court documents. It's the latest blow to Biden's efforts to get more Americans to receive the vaccine. » Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Vaccine Mandate For Federal Workers, via Spring, Texas, Patch

Rock Superstar Meat Loaf Dies At 74

Meat Loaf, the rock superstar loved by millions for his "Bat Out of Hell" album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as "Paradise By the Dashboard Light," "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad" and "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)" has died. He was 74. The singer born Marvin Lee Aday died Thursday. » Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' Rock Superstar, Dies At 74, via Across America Patch

Comedian Louie Anderson Dies At 68

Standup comedian, actor and Minnesota native Louie Anderson died Friday. He was 68. Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas of complications from cancer, his publicist confirmed. Anderson had non-Hodgkin lymphoma. » Comedian, Minnesota Native Louie Anderson Dies At 68, via St. Paul Patch

Apple AirTags And ‘High-Tech Stalking’

Chances are, you know someone who uses Apple AirTags to keep track of their keys, backpacks and other stuff through their iPhone Find My app. What you may not know is that stalkers, carjackers and other criminals may be using these coin-sized devices to keep track of you. » Apple AirTags And ‘High-Tech Stalking’: What You Need To Know, via Across America Patch

A Texas man is charged with making interstate threats after threatening to kill Georgia election workers, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. » Texas Man Threatened To Kill GA Election Workers: Prosecutors, via Atlanta Patch

A Virginia school district is working with authorities to increase police presence at schools after a mother at a school board meeting appeared to threaten to bring loaded guns to her children's schools on Monday if students are required to wear masks in school. » Virginia Mother Opposed To Masks Threatens To Bring Loaded Guns To School, via Falls Church, Virginia, Patch

"Full House" creator Jeff Franklin has listed his Beverly Hills property for a whopping $85 million. (Redfin)

House Hunting

"Full House" creator Jeff Franklin has listed his Beverly Hills property for a whopping $85 million, and the over-the-top amenities are hardly the weirdest thing about the 16,000 square-foot house. The house is actually built on an infamous plot of land — atop the now-demolished house where the Manson family killed actress Sharon Tate and others in 1969.

This Day In History

In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court issued one of its most momentous decisions, ruling in Roe v. Wade that a Texas statute criminalizing abortion in most instances violated a woman's constitutional right of privacy.

