4 months later, Portsmouth police name suspect accused of killing two men

Portsmouth police are searching for a 27-year-old man charged with killing two men last year.

Duquan Shaquille Johnson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm, and and one count of shooting to commit or attempt a felony, police said Tuesday.

He’s accused of killing Aaron Harris, 38, and Tony Palmer, 55, in September.

Police were called to respond to a report of a two-vehicle crash around 3 a.m. Sept. 26. At the scene, located at the intersection of Lansing Avenue and Randolph Street, officers discovered Harris and Palmer in the same vehicle, according to a news release.

Police said Harris had a fatal gunshot wound. Palmer was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Johnson was previously considered a person of interest in the case, and police said he voluntarily spoke with detectives Sept. 28.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts to call (757) 393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com