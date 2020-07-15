4 months into Trump's presidency, Mary Trump told her uncle not to let critics 'get you down.' Today, she would tell him to resign.

Mary Trump on Tuesday published a book about her uncle Donald Trump, titled "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man."

In an exclusive interview with ABC News on Tuesday, Mary Trump, the niece of President Donald Trump, called on him to resign in her first public appearance since publishing a scathing tell-all about the president and the Trump family.

Three years ago, Mary Trump told her uncle not to let his critics "get you down" after seeing how he was "strained by the pressures" of the presidency, she said.

"I just remember thinking, he seems tired. He seems like this is not what he signed up for, if he even knows what he signed up for," Mary Trump said, recalling the three times she visited her uncle in the Oval Office.

"I thought his response was actually more enlightening than my statement: He said, 'They won't get me,'" she continued. "And so far, looks like he's right."

Mary Trump made the comments in an exclusive interview with ABC News on Tuesday, her first public appearance since publishing a scathing tell-all about the president and the Trump family, titled "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man."

"Four months in, he already seemed very strained by the pressures," she told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. "You know, he'd never been in a situation before where he wasn't entirely protected from criticism or accountability or things like that."

She said that she was sincere in her advice to the president, but not in the sense of "I want you to keep doing what you're doing and get away with it."

But now, three years later, she would call on her uncle to step down as president, she said. She told ABC News that Trump was "perverted" by the family's "issues," causing him to become someone "utterly incapable of leading this country."

"I saw firsthand what focusing on the wrong things, elevating the wrong people can do — the collateral damage that can be created by allowing somebody to live their lives without accountability," she said. "And it is striking to see that continuing now on a much grander scale."

Mary Trump's father, Fred Trump Jr., who died in 1981, was Donald Trump's eldest brother. In her book, she said that she and her brother were cut out the will of their grandfather, who died in 1999 and whose assets were primarily divided among his surviving children.

She wrote that while she and her brother filed a lawsuit to claim part of their grandfather's assets, it prompted the rest of the Trump family "to cause us more pain and make us more desperate" by cutting off their access to medical insurance through their grandfather's company.

Mary Trump faced pushback from her other uncle, Robert Trump, Donald Trump's younger brother, who twice tried to block the publication of her book. However, a New York judge earlier this month lifted a temporary restraining order against the publisher, saying the book was in "legitimate public interest." On Monday, another judge lifted a gag order against Mary Trump, allowing her to discuss the book.

Representatives from the White House did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

A White House deputy press secretary, Sarah Matthews, previously said: "Mary Trump and her book's publisher may claim to be acting in the public interest, but this book is clearly in the author's own financial self-interest. President Trump has been in office for over three years working on behalf of the American people — why speak out now?"

