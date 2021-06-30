4 more bodies found in Fla. condo rubble; 16 dead

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says the bodies of four additional victims have been found in the rubble of a collapsed condo tower in Surfside, Florida, raising the death toll to 16 people. (June 30)

