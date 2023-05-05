4 more Kokomo teens facing charges in Lafayette shooting

May 5—Just days after 19-year-old Kokomo resident Amarion Alsup was arrested for the Jan. 1 shooting death of a Lafayette man, four other Kokomo residents also charged in the incident are now in police custody.

Police say one of them is as young as 15 years old.

Alsup, 19-year-old Dimanione Lovelace, 18-year-old Bailey Hensley and 19-year-old Shae Martin are facing charges of felony counts of murder, robbery and theft for their alleged roles in the January shooting.

Court records for the juvenile are sealed, and it's unclear at this time what charges he is facing.

Their charges stem from an incident that occurred shortly before midnight on Jan. 1 in which officers responded to the 800 block of North Seventh Street in Lafayette, according to a probable cause affidavit filed through the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office.

Upon arriving on scene, first responders located 18-year-old Anthony Holdbrook lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound, per court documents.

Officers also reportedly observed $100 cash and a handgun near Holdbrook's body, and investigators say there was one spent shell casing stuck in the handgun's chamber.

Further investigation into the shooting eventually led police to discover several social media conversations between Holdbrook and another male who went by the name "Stunna," according to court documents, and those conversations reportedly revolved around the two men meeting up in Lafayette to trade a Glock handgun.

Authorities later determined that the handle "Stunna" was allegedly Alsup, court records indicated.

Investigators were also able to trace a PT Cruiser — driven by Hensley but reportedly containing all five alleged suspects — at the scene of the shooting. Additional surveillance footage allegedly shows the vehicle then leaving the Lafayette area and returning to Kokomo after the incident occurred, per the affidavit.

A few days after the shooting, authorities spoke with Alsup and Lovelace, who reportedly denied they were in Lafayette at the time of the shooting, according to court documents.

However, investigators also spoke with Hensley and Martin, who reportedly told law enforcement they were in the PT Cruiser when Holdbrook was shot.

At one point in their interviews, Hensley reportedly told investigators she was offered $20 to give Alsup and Lovelace a ride to Lafayette on Jan. 1.

And when they got to the 800 block of North Seventh Street, according to Hensley's interview with police, Holdbrook allegedly approached the vehicle.

That's reportedly when a physical altercation over the handgun ensued involving Holdbrook and Lovelace, who was still allegedly seated in the vehicle.

Hensley then stated she heard Holdbrook say "don't do that," before hearing three gunshots.

Investigators say at least one of those gunshots killed Holdbrook before the PT Cruiser fled the scene.

And in her own interview with police, Martin reportedly told investigators she believed both Lovelace and Alsup shot at Holdbrook, and Lovelace was also allegedly shot in the hand during the altercation.

Alsup, Lovelace, Hensley and Martin are each being held without bond as they await their pretrial hearings scheduled for Aug. 4 inside Tippecanoe Superior Court 1.

The juvenile's current detainment location is unclear, as is any of his future court hearings.