4 more suspects charged in burglary involving thousands in stolen checks, SCSO says

Four more suspects have been arrested in connection with a scheme involving thousands of dollars in stolen checks and burglary.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), detectives responded to a burglary on Sept. 25 in the 9800 block of Humphrey Road in northeast Shelby County.

A witness saw two vehicles parked at the address and contacted the homeowner, who said nobody was supposed to be at the home.

The witness saw four people moving around inside the home, SCSO said.

Deputies detained the four suspects, one of whom confirmed that all four were inside the home, and that he had prior knowledge of thefts that had previously occurred at the home.

On June 17, the homeowner reported the location had been burglarized, with various items and checkbooks taken.

The victim said approximately 50 checks were taken and over $100,000 stolen from his bank account, SCSO said.

A man identified as William Andrew Viscovi, 44, was subsequently arrested and charged with Aggravated Burglary, Theft of Property $60,000-$250,000, Forgery $1,000 or less (10x), Forgery $1,000-$2,500 (20x), and Forgery $2,500-$10,000 (14x).

Vescovi admitted to writing checks and cashing them in Biloxi, Miss. A trailer worth approximately $10,000 in Vescovi’s possession was also recovered, officials said.

The other four suspects were arrested for Aggravated Burglary and identified as follows: Shawn Wilson, 42; Randal Case, 33; Jason Talley, 49; and Donovan Stacks, 27.

On Sept. 26, detectives obtained and executed a search warrant for Wilson’s RV and surrounding property on Mendenhall Road.

Detectives located a Yamaha motorcycle and other miscellaneous items that were stolen from the victim, officials said.

Approximately $10,000 worth of property was recovered at the scene.

A warrant for Shawn Wilson for Aggravated Burglary and Theft of Property will be also be forthcoming, SCSO said.

