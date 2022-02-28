The 4 Most Important Pieces of Advice This Financial Advisor Gave to His 3 Daughters

Gabrielle Olya
·2 min read
ExperienceInteriors / iStock.com
ExperienceInteriors / iStock.com

In today’s “Financially Savvy Female” column, we chat with Urban Adams, an investment advisor at Dynamic Wealth Advisors and the father of three young adult daughters. Here, he shares the financial lessons he taught them, his advice for other parents who want to raise financially savvy females and how being the father of daughters affected how he advises others in his practice.

Keep Up With the Latest: Sign Up for The Financially Savvy Female Newsletter

What are the most important financial lessons you taught your daughters?

There are quite a few I taught them, [but the most important were] 1) wants versus needs, 2) saving for larger purchases, 3) independence by having their own money, and 4) awareness of what was saved for college for them.

More: 3 Alarming Ways Women Are Lagging Behind Men When It Comes to Their Finances
Discover: 4 Essential Tips for Moms Re-Entering the Workforce

Whenever a financial lesson to be taught presented itself, I would discuss it with them individually or as a group. More specifically, one example was opening checking accounts for them at the local credit union when they each turned 13. This got them comfortable with using a debit card, managing the balance, spending, etc. When each got their first job with W-2 income, I helped them open a Roth IRA to begin saving for retirement.

As the father of daughters, it was important for me to set them on a path to being financially independent. I have told my daughters numerous times over the years (they are 18, 19 and 21 now) that I will teach them the tools to be financially independent — with the aim of not having to be dependent on a mate or partner. More personally, I’ve told them many times over the years that the only male they would ever be financially dependent on was me — and I was teaching them the lessons that would help them avoid being dependent on anyone.

Find Out: 3 Money Moves Every Woman Must Make, According to Rachel Cruze

When should parents start talking to their daughters about money?

It should start as soon as they start using money. Based on my experience, my daughters all learned at different paces. Until they recognize the “value” of money, it is difficult to teach some lessons. As a result, there is not a clear-cut age per se. Once they recognize that value, it becomes easier to teach the lessons.

How has being the father of daughters affected how you advise others in your practice?

It has had a great deal of influence. In addition to my career, I have coached female youth sports teams for over 15 years. My role as a father, advisor and volunteer has no doubt molded my communication style.

Read: What To Expect (Financially) When You’re Expecting

I have also learned that many of my female clients in their 20s and 30s do not always have a great deal of financial knowledge when they first meet with me. And my goal for those clients is the same as for my daughters.

GOBankingRates wants to empower women to take control of their finances. According to the latest stats, women hold $72 billion in private wealth — but fewer women than men consider themselves to be in “good” or “excellent” financial shape. Women are less likely to be investing and are more likely to have debt, and women are still being paid less than men overall. Our “Financially Savvy Female” column will explore the reasons behind these inequities and provide solutions to change them. We believe financial equality begins with financial literacy, so we’re providing tools and tips for women, by women to take control of their money and help them live a richer life.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 4 Most Important Pieces of Advice This Financial Advisor Gave to His 3 Daughters

Recommended Stories

  • How To Handle the Financial Pressure of Being the Sole Breadwinner

    In today's column, we'll explore how women can mitigate the financial pressures and stress that may come along with being the sole money earner in a family.

  • How to Maximize Your Tax Refund (and Avoid Tax Penalties), Courtesy of the  Money Confidential  Podcast

    In the second episode of "Taxes in Ten," learn how to make sure you're getting every penny back that you're entitled to, and avoid paying extra fees.

  • RS Recommends: The Best Luggage Sets Worth Buying Online

    These top-rated luggage sets help you be prepared for any type of travel - and any type of packing

  • 7 Best Glucose Meters That Make Managing Diabetes a Tiny Bit Easier

    Blood glucose meters should be accurate and easy to find. Anyone that checks their blood sugar regularly can tell you that the right glucose monitor can make all the difference. For many, health insurance plays a large role in what blood sugar meter you can use.

  • Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

    It would take Shiba Inu a 37,000% hop to hit a penny. Early investors in Shiba Inu who held onto the token have already padded their accounts with millions of dollars. The question for new people considering buying in is whether Shiba Inu has the chops to make even modest gains going forward.

  • Taxes 2022: Tax Breaks for Filers over 50

    Making it to the half-century mark should come with certain rewards, and the IRS is ready to hand them out. Once you turn 50 years old you begin to qualify for certain tax breaks that younger...

  • 1 Cryptocurrency That Even This Skeptic Is Buying

    Users of blockchain-based digital currencies are starting to shop for lower costs and supported usage.

  • Ruble collapses as new sanctions on Russia hit

    Russia's currency collapsed in overnight trading, with the ruble plummeting against the dollar. Why it matters: The dive shows that the steadily increasing sanctions from the U.S., the European Union and the United Kingdom will inflict massive pain on Russia's economy — the 11th largest on earth — and its people, in a shock that could reverberate throughout the global financial system.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Russian

  • Russian central bank orders block on foreign clients' bids to sell Russian securities - document

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's central bank has ordered professional stock market participants to suspend the execution of all orders by foreign legal entities and individuals to sell Russian securities from Monday morning, an internal document showed. The document was published by ACI Russia, the national organisation of Russian financial market specialists. Two financial market sources confirmed to Reuters that the document had been sent to brokers by the central bank.

  • Tax Talk: Common issues facing older taxpayers when completing income tax returns

    Milani and Klee cover the 5 S's of federal income tax provisions that apply to senior citizens.

  • Russia central bank urges calm amid cash run fears

    The Bank of Russia says it has enough liquidity to 'function smoothly' despite new sanctions.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • Coinbase CEO's 7 Words That Could Mean Billions for Investors

    If you've been on the fence about this stock, here's the news you've probably been waiting for.

  • 3 simple rules for cushioning yourself against inflation

    With inflation chipping away at your spending power, here's how can you protect yourself, and one way to earn more interest on your savings.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a $233 billion gain from its top 15 stocks. Take a look at how its biggest holdings have performed.

    The investor's company has racked up unrealized gains of 3,800% on Moody's, 1,800% on American Express, and 1,700% on Coca-Cola as of December 31.

  • Down More Than 25% in 2022: 3 Top Stocks Worth Buying This March

    With the highest inflation seen in decades, looming interest rate hikes, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and other market destabilizers, investors have had a dizzying array of risk factors to consider this year. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three top growth stocks that have fallen more than 25% across 2022's trading and are worth pouncing on. Read on to see why they think these companies are primed to rebound and deliver big wins for investors.

  • Why Intel Is My Top Stock To Buy Right Now

    Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have underperformed the broader stock market by a big margin over the past three years thanks to the loss of its manufacturing lead to rival foundries, but the company's long-term guidance indicates that a turnaround may be in the cards. After all, Intel has shown signs that it could regain its mojo by building pressure on rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices. Let's look at the reasons it would be a bad idea to discount Intel's turnaround prospects.

  • China puts 'aggressive' terms on Uganda airport loan: researchers

    A top Chinese lender has imposed "aggressive" repayment terms on a $200 million loan to expand Uganda's international airport, US-based research lab AidData said Monday, criticising the bank for forcing the government to repay its debt before funding public services.

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

    Wall Street thinks all three of these stocks could jump by double-digit percentages over the next 12 months.

  • Russia Swaps Signal Record 56% Chance of Default After Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of insuring Russia’s government debt rose to a record after harder-hitting sanctions on the country prompted Moscow to take emergency measures to shield its financial sector. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian