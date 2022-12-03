4 Most-Wanted Holiday Gifts: How To Save on These Popular Products

luza studios / Getty Images

Usually, the most-wanted gifts of the season are also the most expensive gifts. Americans are predicted to spend $593 on presents for the holidays this year — and they’ll likely spend more if they want to score some of the most popular items this year.

GOBankingRates talked to financial experts on how to save cash and still get your hands on the gifts that are topping everyone’s list.

Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S is definitely one of the hot holiday gifts this year, but at a $314 price tag, it might be hard to justify buying it. If you’re looking for a deal on this or any electronics this season, check out Back Market.

How To Save

Back Market offers refurbished electronics up to 70% less than the price they sell for new. Plus, it’s a more environmentally friendly alternative to buying new tech. Purchasing a refurbished device leads to up to 92% less CO2 emissions and 88% less e-waste, compared to new devices, according to Serge Verdoux, Back Market’s chief commercial officer. Verdoux says using Back Market could be especially beneficial during this year’s economic downturn.

The Xbox Series S is available on Back Market starting at $249.

Dyson V8 Absolute

You’ve seen the TikToks: this vacuum is taking the cleaning world by storm. This Dyson model is sought after for its multiple attachments, so you can clean wherever and whenever you need to in a snap. It works on hard floors or carpet, which makes it great for any surface in your home. But, the price is high. The Dyson V8 Absolute runs $499.99, assuming it’s in stock.

How To Save

Cash-back apps like Rakuten help put money in your pocket on multiple purchases. Rakuten offers 15% cash back on the Dyson V8 Absolute, so it’s like you’re saving $75 on it. Dyson also promises to price match any lower prices you find at licensed Dyson retailers, so you’ll never feel like you overpaid. Authorized Dyson retailers include Best Buy, Costco, Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, Lowes, QVC, Sam’s Club and Target.

Hatch Restore

This device provides the dreamiest way to fall asleep. The Restore provides music, meditation, stories and more to lull you to sleep. Plus, you can sleep longer with the relaxing rain noises to block out any distractions. Not to mention, the Restore comes with soothing alarms to wake you up with ease.

How To Save

The Restore sells for $129.99. If that’s over your budget for gifts, start tweaking your budget now to see where you can cut costs to make room for the purchase. Melissa Feldsher, head of lending innovation at Chase, recommends using a financial app that tracks your spending and identifies ways to save.

“Get ahead and take advantage of tracking tools on your mobile app so you can understand where you might need to scale back. For example, the Chase mobile app has a feature called Snapshot, which not only shows you your daily spending habits, but also helps you see your overall spending trends by breaking down your monthly spending into categories such as food, entertainment and gas.”

Using one of these apps can help you not only help you save now, but beyond the holidays. It’s like getting ahead on your New Year’s Resolutions.

Air Fryer

For the past few years, an air fryer has been a go-to gift that will have the cooks on your list grinning. However, the top-of-the-line models can cost $150.

How To Save

Groupon always has tons of great deals for the holidays, and air fryers start at just $49. Groupon also makes a promise to customers that guarantees they get the lowest price. If you decide to opt for an experience or service to give to someone along with the air fryer, Groupon will ensure you get the lowest price. With its new Best Price Guarantee, if a customer finds a lower price on an eligible deal on experiences or services they’ve purchased, Groupon will refund the customer 100% of the price difference AND provide them with an additional 25% of the price difference in Groupon Bucks that they can use on a future purchase.

