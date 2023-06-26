4 MS Coast kitchens cited in restaurant inspections, one for 4th time in about a year

Restaurants, convenience stores and bars that sell food get a visit from the Mississippi Health Department at least once a year, and four Coast facilities visited in the last two weeks were cited for critical violations.

These are the kitchens that were graded C for critical violations:

Sai Chevron, 8413 Woolmarket Road in Biloxi had a scheduled inspection June 20. Once again It was cited for hand washing facilities not supplied and accessible, a repeat offense

This is the fourth C in six inspections since March 2022. Each time the kitchens was cited for the same hand washing violation.

Orangutang’s Daiquiri Bar, 226 Courthouse Road, Gulfport, was inspected June 21 for a permit renewal.

It was cited for food not in good condition, safe and unadulterated.

Corrected during the inspection were bare hand contact with ready to eat foods and food contact surface cleaned and sanitized

A follow-up inspection on June 22 showed no violations and the facility scored a B.

This is the only C at the restaurant dating back to 2008

Gilligans Lounge, 165 Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport, was inspected June 21 for a permit renewal. It was cited for hot and cold water not available at adequate pressure.

Corrected during the inspection was hand washing facilities supplied and accessible.

A repeat inspection the next day on June 22 showed all violations corrected and the kitchen scored a B.

This is the only C dating back to 2016.

Finish Line Performance Karting, 1782 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, was inspected June 7 for a permit renewal. It was cited for hand washing facilities not supplied and accessible.

A follow-up inspection on June 12 showed the issue was corrected and the facility received a B.

This was the only C for the facility dating back to 2018.

Restaurants and other food service establishments in Mississippi are rated “A” if they pass the health department inspection, “B” if violations are corrected during the inspection, and “C” if the violations are critical.

Since June 7, there have been 155 restaurants and food services in South Mississippi that scored an A for no violations and 29 that got a B when violations were corrected during the inspection.