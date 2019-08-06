[Editor’s note: “4 Nanotech Stocks to Watch for Explosive Innovation” was previously published in August 2018. It has since been updated to include the most relevant information available.]

Within the broad and rapidly expanding technology sector, nanotechnology offers perhaps the most profound potential impact for society. On a purely scientific level, nanotech involves any innovation conducted at the nanoscale, which is between one to 100 nanometers. As this technology is perfected, it opens up the door to previously impossible mechanisms, making nanotech stocks a must-watch category.

But what’s behind this innovation? Physicist Richard Feynman, during a lecture in December 1959, introduced the concept that future technologies would enable scientists to “manipulate and control individual atoms and molecules.” Over a decade later, professor Norio Taniguchi coined the term nanotechnology. However, it took substantial advancements in microscopic platforms before scientists could begin practical experimentations.

Once they did, the positive implications from nanotech integration became readily apparent. According to Nano.gov, 25.4 million nanometers can “fit” inside an inch. A single sheet from a typical newspaper is approximately 100,000 nanometers thick.

This tech and its astonishing scale will clearly set the pathway towards the next generation of super-computers. But this innovation reaches much further than that. With the ability to manipulate individual atoms, healthcare and the pharmaceutical industry can finally move beyond researching diseases, and towards their complete elimination.

Without question, nanotech stocks have the capacity to deliver enormous gains. Here are four examples to keep a close eye on.





Nanotech Stocks to Watch: IBM (IBM)

Slow Growth Plagues IBM Stock, but Pay Attention to $140 More

I know exactly what you’re thinking. With nanotech stocks representing the cutting edge in scientific innovations, why mention a legacy institution like IBM (NYSE:IBM)? It’s a fair point. However, IBM is actually synonymous with this innovation. To not include IBM would be a crime against intellectual honesty.

Primarily, “Big Blue” invented the scanning tunneling microscope in 1981 that allowed researchers unprecedented access to individual atoms and molecules. As Nano.gov confirms, the invention of this highly-specialized microscope catapulted the nanotech industry. Without it, scientists could only theorize about this concept.

But what I appreciate about IBM as a viable opportunity among nanotech stocks is its fundamental stability. True, shares haven’t performed the way investors would have liked in recent years. But this is a company that we can trust will be around in the next 50 to 100 years.

Moreover, management is shifting away from its legacy businesses towards sectors that are relevant today. Whether we’re talking nanotech, artificial intelligence or the blockchain, IBM has it covered. Plus, it currently offers a dividend yield of 4.6%.





Nanotech Stocks to Watch: Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)

Semiconductor companies have recently struggled with the harsh realities of Moore’s Law. This is “a principle that states gains in CPU performance sharply declines once technology passes a critical maturation point.”

Obvious, semiconductors will continue to make strides. However, each dollar invested provides an increasingly smaller performance return. In prior generations, it was thought that a limit could be reached on how small a chip can get.