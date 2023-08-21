These 4 NC areas are among America’s ‘most envied suburbs.’ One is in Charlotte

North Carolina is a popular destination in the South, and now several places within the state have been identified among the most desirable spots to live in America.

A report conducted by Moving Feedback revealed the 175 most ideal suburban areas with the most envied lifestyles in the U.S. based on rankings from thousands of people from across the country.

SouthPark, in the Charlotte area, ranked 4th on the list for its shopping, upscale residential areas, and proximity to Charlotte.

“SouthPark is known for its upscale shopping and dining options, such as the SouthPark Mall and numerous high-end restaurants. The area boasts luxurious neighborhoods with well-maintained properties and a reputation for safety and low crime rates,” the report says.

“Additionally, SouthPark’s proximity to uptown Charlotte and its status as a business and financial hub in the region make it an attractive location.”

Located just six miles outside uptown Charlotte, much of the luxurious area is built on suburban land. It’s also home to one of the most popular malls in the region, several apartment complexes, offices, and restaurants, with more redevelopment coming to the area soon.

SouthPark Mall has over 150 stores and restaurants.

SouthPark ranked just behind Calabasas, California, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida and Huntington Bay, New York.

In North Carolina, Cary, Ballantyne and Myers Park were also included, ranking 15th, 76th, and 87th on the list, respectively.

Cyclists ride through Myers Park.

Here’s what other areas around the country were included in the top 10 most envied suburban lifestyles:

Calabasas (California) Ponte Vedra Beach (Florida) Huntington Bay (New York) SouthPark (North Carolina) Forest Acres (South Carolina) Sugar Land (Texas) Alpharetta (Georgia) Alamo Heights (Texas) Mercer Island (Washington) McLean (Virginia)