4 from North Carolina arrested on burglary-related charges

Feb. 15—WILLIAMSBURG — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in an investigation last week that led to charges against four individuals from North Carolina.

According to the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, the investigation began with the agency responding to a reported burglary at K&A Auto Sales located in the Three Point community last Tuesday, February 7.

The investigation revealed multiple suspects had forced entry inside the business and stolen items from inside as well as multiple vehicles from the car lot, according to the sheriff's department. While deputies were still on scene at the K & A Auto Sales burglary, one of the stolen vehicles was observed on Prewitt Bend Road, where a subject fled from Whitley County Police Chief Brandon Prewitt north on US 25. A vehicle pursuit was initiated but was discontinued after a short distance due to public safety concerns.

The stolen vehicle was soon located abandoned on a roadway in McCreary County and witnesses on the scene directed officers to the suspect's location. Deputies from both the McCreary County Sheriff's Office and the Whitley County Sheriff's Office located the suspect off of KY 1045 (Beulah Heights Road). The suspect — 33-year-old Jeremy Motley of Salisbury, North Carolina — fled from deputies on foot into a wooded area but was ultimately taken into custody.

Before the discovery of the K&A Auto Sales burglary, officers from the Williamsburg Police Department were patrolling near Exit 15 Express Mart when Officer Elijah Hunter observed suspects attempting to force entry into the store. The suspects fled in a vehicle from the scene and a vehicle pursuit began. The vehicle pursuit was discontinued at the Tennessee state line. The two cases appeared to be related, according to WCSO, and a joint investigation was initiated.

In an attempt to locate the remaining stolen vehicles taken from K&A Auto Sales, those vehicles were posted on the Whitley County Sheriff's Office social media page where the public's help was sought in locating the vehicles. Through information gained from the public's assistance, the additional stolen vehicles were located and recovered in Whitley County.

The recovery of one of the stolen vehicles led to additional information which resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a local motel in Williamsburg, according to the sheriff's office. Multiple suspects were detained and later arrested in connection to the K&A Auto Sales burglary and vehicle thefts, including:

—Rocky D. Brady, 33, of Salisbury, North Carolina, was charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, and three counts of receiving stolen property — auto.

—Jeremy Motley, 33, of Salisbury, North Carolina, was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, third-degree burglary, and receiving stolen property — auto.

—Kristan Starliper, 34, of Kannapolis, North Carolina, was charged with complicity to third-degree burglary, complicity to receiving stolen property — auto, and possession of burglary tools.

—Brittney Fraley, 36, of Salisbury, North Carolina, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of burglary tools, and facilitation to receive stolen property — auto.

The four were all lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center, where they remain at press time. Not guilty pleas were entered on their behalf at arraignment and they are next scheduled to appear in Whitley District Court for preliminary hearings next Tuesday, February 21.

WCSO Lieutenant Wayne Bird is continuing the burglary and vehicle theft investigations. Williamsburg Police Officer Elijah Hunter is continuing the attempted burglary investigation about Exit 15 Express Mart. They were assisted by Whitley County Sheriff Bill Elliotte and his deputies Major Tony Dingess, Deputy Jarrett Carr, and Deputy Brentley Patrick; along with Williamsburg Police Officers Eddie Cain, Trevor Teague, and Bobby Freeman; and a host of deputies from McCreary County Sheriff's Office.