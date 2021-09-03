4 Nursing Home Residents Died After Evacuation to 'Deteriorating' Facility Due to Hurricane Ida

nvestigation Launched After 4 Nursing Home Residents Died After Being Evacuated Due to Hurricane

fox 44/ youtube

Louisiana authorities are investigating the deaths of four nursing home patients who were among hundreds evacuated to a warehouse that experienced "deteriorating conditions" due to Hurricane Ida.

The Louisiana Health Department reported that 843 residents from seven total facilities were transferred to a facility on Aug. 27, before the fatal storm made landfall. Afterwards, the Waterbury Companies, Inc. warehouse experienced flooding and loss of electricity, according to the Associated Press.

"We know that water did enter the building," Louisiana Department of Health spokesperson Aly Neel told the AP, noting that they also received several reports of patients lying on mattresses on the floor, not being fed or changed, and a lack of social distancing.

Independence Police Chief Frank Edwards confirmed the status of the warehouse, noting "conditions became unacceptable" for patients. "I would not have wanted my mother or grandmother to be in those conditions," he told CNN affiliate WVUE.

Upon hearing reports of "deteriorating conditions at the facility," officials arrived at the warehouse on Tuesday to investigate but "were expelled from the property," per a release from the health department.

As of Thursday, all of the residents have been relocated — 14 of whom required hospitalization — Louisiana's chief medical officer Joe Kanter told the AP.

Three of the four deaths reported have been classified by a coroner as storm-related although definitive causes of death have yet to be announced, per the health department.

Bob Dean, who has been identified as the owner of all the nursing homes, said in a statement to CNN affiliate WVUE that he "did the best I could" noting that "normally, we lose two to three [residents] a day because they are very ill."

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has said a "full investigation" will take place.

"We're going to do a full investigation into whether these facilities, the owner of the facilities, failed to keep residents safe and whether he intentionally obstructed efforts to check in on them and determine what the conditions were in the shelter," he said in a statement to the AP. "And if warranted, we will take aggressive legal action against any responsible parties."